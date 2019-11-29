VP Mike Pence makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Marines at Air Station Beaufort

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence serve Marines, Sailors and civilians a Thanksgiving meal aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Nov. 28. After serving, they gave the service men and women the opportunity to take a photo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella) (Source: (U.S. Marin Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella))
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 29, 2019 at 7:31 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 3:19 PM

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - While President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to visit with troops there on Thanksgiving, Vice President Mike Pence had a surprise of his own for Marines at Air Station Beaufort.

He and Second Lady Karen Pence served Marines, Sailors, and civilians a Thanksgiving meal. The visit was unannounced by The White House.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence visit Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Nov. 27. After arriving, Pence and his wife toured Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501. Marines were given the opportunity to speak with Pence and take a photo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)
They also toured Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 and Marines were given the opportunity to speak with Pence and take a photo.

Pence’s son, Michael, is a Lieutenant in the Marines. In 2018, Vice President Pence was on-hand when he was among seven pilots pinned with golden wings at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi.

