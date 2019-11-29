Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors uncover a roach, black build-up, inadequate refrigeration

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors uncovered build-up issues and even a roach during their inspections.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Firehouse Subs #159 at 1610 Highway 17 in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors found the hand sink by the ice machine was blocked and inaccessible and that there was black build-up inside the walls of the ice machine.
They saw chemicals stored between gloves and a scale used for food preparation.
Health crews said the facility does not have adequate refrigeration to operate and all refrigeration was found to be in poor repair.
Inspectors found pickles stored under water lines under the plumbing.
Single service to-go boxes were not stored inverted to protect from contamination, instead, they were stored on the floor in the back prep area, according to the inspection report.
Inspectors found the make top cooler, the glass cooler, the three-door true refrigerator and the handle to the freezer all in poor repair.
Floors had build-up under equipment throughout the facility, the DHEC report stated.
Inspectors gave Firehouse Subs #159 an 80 out of 100.
Next up is 701 Stop in Conway.
Inspectors found the hand sink was blocked and a cutting board was covering the hand sink.
Health crews found no visible thermometer in the refrigerator. The also saw that the prep cooler was not maintained, there were plastic pans underneath it to catch water.
Inspectors found a roach in the three-compartment sink.
Health crews discovered a hole in the wall around the plumbing under the three-compartment sink. An accumulation of dirt and debris was found under the prep cooler and a plastic pan was stuck to the floor, according to the DHEC report.
A citation was issued due to an employee having rings on their hands in excess of a wedding band which is not allowed.
Inspectors gave 701 Stop an 88 out of 100.
Two perfect scores this week. In fact this it’s Doughboys New York Style Pizzeria at 2696 Beaver Run Boulevard’s fourth in a row! Embassy Banquet Kitchen at 9800 Queens Way Boulevard in Myrtle Beach also gave a flawless performance. Congratulations to you both.
