Mother charged with killing daughter in shooting on Thanksgiving in east Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Krupa Court around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Source: Taylor Simpson/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 29, 2019 at 12:45 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 2:39 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a female victim was shot and killed in a domestic incident in east Charlotte on Thanksgiving night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Krupa Court around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service, and found Chante Lavarche Alexander, 37, in an apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police say responding officers detained a person of interest at the residence, and that no additional suspects are being sought at this time.

Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, (Source: MCSO)

The person of interest was later revealed to be the victim’s mother, Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, 56. Alexander was charged for the murder of her daughter as well as possession of a stolen firearm.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

