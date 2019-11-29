‘Local is the New Black’ campaign encourages small business shopping in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - People in Lake City turned to local businesses instead of the big box retailers for Black Friday deals.
It’s part of the city’s ‘Local is the New Black’ campaign to increase support for small businesses.
“I think it’s important to support our local businesses and you can’t resist a good sale,” resident Celeste Altman said.
Several businesses, like Seven Boutique and Main Street Mercantile, offered deals 30%-50% off from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
“Being from a small town, you realize how important it is to give back to the community and support your local businesses because that is what helps keep the town alive,” resident Laceye Parker said.
DeAnna Hansen’s Bath and Body store was another shop that offered up to 50% off on her collections of handmade bath bombs, lotions, skincare and more.
“We try and offer deep discounts to get them here, but we still are having a hard time swaying them towards local,” Hansen said.
Independent business experts said 48% of each purchase at local businesses are put back in the local community compared to less than 14% of purchases at chain stores.
“It helps your own children, it helps your own families and it helps your own community,” she said.
Not only does it help your family, but the very people working to help the community grow.
"It gives us a little bit more exposure and it also us to get people in that wouldn’t normally come in and they would buy things and try them and love them and come back,” she said.
Hansen’s store and several businesses will also be open tomorrow for Small Business Saturday.
