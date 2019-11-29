'Keeps your downtown alive’: Local stores stress importance of Small Business Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Small Business Saturday kicks off this Saturday with tons of deals in your local mom and pop stores.
Every smile, how 'ya doing, warm greetings and perfectly crafted bows are some of what makes the touch of small businesses so special.
“Small businesses are what keeps your downtown alive,” Curtains N Things co-owner Angie Johnson said.
Small business owners said shopping at their stores is what helps the local economy.
“It’s the friends you run across in the grocery store, that cashes their check and comes to Papa’s General Store," said Papa’s General Store owner Craig Smith. "For example, you have a financial impact on the community and that makes you feel like you did your part.”
For some, it’s the busiest time of the year, but Evan Stanfield, he said going to these kinds of businesses reminds him of the good ole’ days. Something he said you just don’t get when shopping at larger stores.
“You think of Christmas pasts, how much fun I had as a child and waking up and seeing toys under the tree and just brings back great memories from the past, from the youth and allows me to relive those days," Stanfield said.
And for Curtains N Things, every package, is wrapped with love.
“We try to put the small town touch on it, to make every gift special so it’s not just grab it and run, we try to make every gift special for that Christmas morning," Johnson said.
