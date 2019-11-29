HOLIDAY GUIDE: Tree lightings, holiday parades, shows across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Brightly-colored lights, Christmas music and holiday cheer have taken over the Grand Strand and there are several different events to help get you into the holiday spirit.
We’ve put together a list of events, so you don’t miss out on the celebrations no matter where you live along the Grand Strand.
A Very Broadway Christmas Parade: 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7
- Get into the holiday spirit with a Very Broadway Christmas Parade, and then stay after for fun activities for the children. There were will face painting, games and of course a visit from Santa.
Pictures with Santa at Myrtle Beach State Park: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8
- Make your friends jealous with a picture on the beach with Jolly Old St. Nick. Bring your own camera to snap a one of a kind family picture.
Myrtle Beach Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12
- Grab a cookie and hot cocoa and watch the official Myrtle Beach tree lighting in the courtyard at the convention center. The Coastal Youth Ballet will also be performing.
35th Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
- Watch as beautiful boats lit up with holiday lights float down the Intracoastal Waterway. It starts at the Little River Inlet and there are multiple locations to watch the boats.
North Myrtle Beach Tree Lighting: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6
- Join Santa and his friends at McLean Park for the lighting of North Myrtle Beach’s Christmas tree.
North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7
- Head to Main Street with family and friends to enjoy floats lit up with holiday lights. Local marching bands will also be taking part in the holiday event
Conway Celebration of Lights: Begins Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 24
- Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season with a driving light show that is one-mile long and features thousands of lights.
Rivertown Christmas Celebration: Runs every Thursday in December
- Each Thursday in December, head out to downtown Conway to get into the holiday spirt with entertainment, carriage rides and shopping. The city of Conway will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting during the Dec. 5 event.
Conway Christmas Parade: 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14
- Join friends, family and the Conway community as holiday floats make their way through downtown Conway.
Christmas Tree Lighting: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m, Sunday, Dec. 1
- A family-friendly event featuring face painting, holiday music and arts and crafts. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also
MI2020 Holiday Tour of Homes: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7
- Spend the day with family and friends touring spectacular homes along Murrells Inlet that are decorated for the holiday season. Tickets are $28.
Christmas with Friends of Atalaya: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7
- A holiday celebration at Atalaya at Huntington Beach State Park. There will be a band and choir to provide holiday music.
Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade: 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8
- Join the Murrells Inlet community for an event that will get you in the holiday spirit. The parade starts at Wilcox Avenue and travels down Highway 17 Business.
Brookgreen Gardens Nights of a Thousand Candles: Begins Thursday, Dec. 5 and runs through Sat. Dec. 21
This event features more than 2,700 candles and lights. Stroll through the incredible display with some hot chocolate or cider while listening to holiday music. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. Tickets for members are $20 and non-members pay $25.
Town of Surfside Beach Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thurs., Dec. 5.
- Head on out to Surfside Beach with your loved ones to watch the tree lighting at town hall.
