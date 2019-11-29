Galivants Ferry man faces charges in connection to child porn investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a Galivants Ferry man on a child pornography charge.
Wesley Shane Lewis, 26, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second-degree. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Lewis. Investigators said he distributed child porn.
According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center records, Lewis is listed as “out to home detention" under the release section.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
