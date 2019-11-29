FIRST ALERT: Cooler Saturday before rainy and breezy Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Black Friday featured fall-like temperatures and plenty of warm weather for those deal-seekers. If you are still trying to shop through the evening hours, expect temperatures to quickly drop tonight. Temperatures will turn chilly, quickly falling into the 40s. If you are headed out to one of the state semifinal high school football games, bring the layers. It will be a cold one for those football games tonight. Lows eventually drop down into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Identical fall-like weather will be the story for Saturday, except cloud cover will become more common throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures for the first half of the weekend with feature highs in the upper 50s.
Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday. A strong cold front will bring breezy winds throughout the day on Sunday, even in the morning hours. Cloudy skies will be around for the day on Sunday before the rain chances ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours. Southwesterly winds will bring temperatures back into the upper 60s on Sunday before the colder weather comes crashing in behind the front. A few heavy downpours are possible no no severe weather is expected on Sunday. Wind gusts will be as high as 30-35 mph late in the day on Sunday.
After the cold front, cooler weather will settle in for the new work week.
