FIRST ALERT: Cooler Saturday before rainy and breezy Sunday

Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday. A strong cold front will bring breezy winds throughout the day on Sunday, even in the morning hours. Cloudy skies will be around for the day on Sunday before the rain chances ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours. Southwesterly winds will bring temperatures back into the upper 60s on Sunday before the colder weather comes crashing in behind the front. A few heavy downpours are possible no no severe weather is expected on Sunday. Wind gusts will be as high as 30-35 mph late in the day on Sunday.