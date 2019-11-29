FIRST ALERT: Cool through Saturday, wet and windy Sunday

Our next weather maker will be a strong cold front that moves through the region late in the day Sunday. Ahead of the front, gusty winds will help to deliver much warmer weather to the region with afternoon temperatures on Sunday in the upper 60s to near 70. A fast moving line of showers ahead of the cold front will move across the area during the afternoon. A few heavy downpours will be possible but no severe weather is expected. Winds will gust as high as 30-35 mph late in the day Sunday.