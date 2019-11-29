FIRST ALERT: Cool through Saturday, wet and windy Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bright and cool weather today and Saturday will give way to warm, wet and windy weather by Sunday afternoon.
Black Friday shoppers will be greeted by chilly temperatures and a lingering breeze through the morning hours. Temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 around daybreak will climb into the middle and upper 50s through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny through today with a few passing clouds at times.
Another chilly night is on tap for tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the Grand Strand.
Saturday will see skies gradually turning mostly cloudy through the day and cooler temperatures sticking around. Afternoon temperatures will once again reach the upper 50s.
Our next weather maker will be a strong cold front that moves through the region late in the day Sunday. Ahead of the front, gusty winds will help to deliver much warmer weather to the region with afternoon temperatures on Sunday in the upper 60s to near 70. A fast moving line of showers ahead of the cold front will move across the area during the afternoon. A few heavy downpours will be possible but no severe weather is expected. Winds will gust as high as 30-35 mph late in the day Sunday.
Following the cold front, cooler weather settles in for early next week.
