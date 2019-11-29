Black Friday tradition leads to lifelong friendship for two Myrtle Beach shoppers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’ve all heard of horror stories when it comes to Black Friday shopping, people arguing over the last TV or their place in line.
But, it’s the very event that has helped some form a lifelong friendship in Myrtle Beach.
Two men made it a tradition to spend time together waiting in line for the best deals that Best Buy has to offer. They arrived at the store around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Guy Joseph Dean II and Richard Worcester aren’t family though, but they’ve been like one for a while now all because of Black Friday shopping.
“At first it was a competition for me and him to see who could get here first and then we realized that he lives off Forestbrook, I live off Burke Hill and just simpler to go together," Dean said.
The pair have celebrated the holiday together for over a decade.
“Before they started doing all the Black Friday sales on Thursdays, we would actually have Thanksgiving dinner out here,” Dean said.
And the two set up a little home away from home as they wait for deals.
“We have an ice chest with soda, water and a generator to cook breakfast, a hot plate," Worcester said. "We cooked bacon, egg and cheese croissant this morning and made hot chocolate on a coffee pot.”
Though the festivities for them are now on Thanksgiving, that didn’t stop the holiday food from coming to them as they wait.
When it comes to crowd control, both men said it’s an easy process at the store and people at another popular shop said the same thing.
“Our Black Friday is done on Thursday, we don’t come out on Friday,” shopper Brenda Walker said.
Walker was the first one in line at Target.
Though the line was wrapped around the building waiting for the doors to open at 5 p.m., once they were, people headed in all directions looking for items on their list.
And for some, Target wasn’t the only store they were hitting on Thursday.
“We got lots of places to go. Target is our first stop, but we’re going to Walmart and probably Tanger Outlets," shopper Lauren Ross said.
And police said when it comes to TVs or other larger electronic items, they suggest to pick them up last if you plan to shop around at other locations.
The main reason is to avoid driving around with the items visible in your cars.
