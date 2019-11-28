Troopers saturate I-95 during holiday travel watching for speeders, distracted drivers

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year as drivers make their way to their loved ones for the holiday.
“From West Palm Beach, Florida and headed to Greenville, North Carolina to see one of my sons for Thanksgiving,” Walt Poor said.
Poor and thousands of others use Interstate 95 that runs through the Pee Dee to get to their destination.
"We are traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Raleigh, North Carolina for Thanksgiving,” Heather Piland said.
On average, the major highway sees 72,000 cars. Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said you can expect to see two to three times that amount from Wednesday through Sunday.
He said every trooper in the state will be out patrolling the highways.
“Number one to deter any aggressive driving, speeding and also if we have an incident or disabled motorist, we can have a trooper to the person very quickly,” Collins said.
But, speeding isn’t the only problem to look out for. Piland, who’s making the trip with her husband to North Carolina, said she’s noticed drivers not paying attention at all to the roads.
“We pass a lot of people who are texting and looking around in the car and getting distracted on the long drive and we try to take that extra precaution so we don’t get a part of that,” she said.
The South Carolina Department of Insurance said 64% of car accidents involve the use of a cellphone.
But, Collins said eating, drinking or looking at billboards can also be dangerous.
"You’re going to have so much traffic, extra traffic that we typically don’t see on a Wednesday and a Sunday. Your focus has got to be on the driving,” he said.
