10th annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in event’s history

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Before the turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie hit the table, runners hit the pavement for the 10th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot.
Some got 10 miles in before chowing down on all the Turkey Day treats, while others ran or walked the five- or one-mile races.
“You kick off the morning and all of a sudden you have a huge appetite. You can eat all you want and not have the guilt,” said runners David and Kyle Partin.
But even if they ran 10 miles or one mile, most of those taking part in the Turkey Trot said it’s a good time to spend with family and loved ones.
“It’s good to be with your family and have a chance to just talk with them and it’s just a great day to be alive,” another runner told WMBF News.
Organizers said this is the largest crowd they’ve had in 10 years. One of the runners was WMBF’s very own Patrick Lloyd.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.