Proposed legislation could change the future of South Carolina’s struggling malls

“There’s real potential. There’s a reason why this legislation has gotten the traction that it has, and I think if we are very intentional about how we grow and we in the General Assembly are very cognizant of what’s going on in our local municipalities, then we will pass this and this will be another tool in our tool box to do what we need to do for the people of South Carolina,” Pendarvis said. “This is a way for us to draw the people there, to draw the commerce there that’s going to be mutually beneficial, not only for the businesses but more importantly for the people in these communities.”