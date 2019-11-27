Police investigate second armed robbery at Conway business

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway business has become the victim of a second armed robbery in less than two weeks.
Police were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to 612 Church Street, which is Carolina Payday Loans.
Authorities said no injuries were reported.
Officers said they’re searching for a black male with black pants, black hoodie and black shoes.
A similar robbery occurred on Nov. 15 at Carolina Payday Loans. Police released surveillance pictures in that case in hopes of finding the robber who appeared to have a gun on him. No arrests have been made in that case.
If you have any information on either robbery, you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.