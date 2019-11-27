Police investigate second armed robbery at Conway business

By WMBF News Staff | November 27, 2019 at 7:07 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 7:49 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway business has become the victim of a second armed robbery in less than two weeks.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to 612 Church Street, which is Carolina Payday Loans.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Officers said they’re searching for a black male with black pants, black hoodie and black shoes.

A similar robbery occurred on Nov. 15 at Carolina Payday Loans. Police released surveillance pictures in that case in hopes of finding the robber who appeared to have a gun on him. No arrests have been made in that case.

If you have any information on either robbery, you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

