Myrtle Beach police create video to help you avoid ‘Grinches’ this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With the help of a Christmas classic, the Myrtle Beach Police Department found a creative way to teach residents to be careful during the holiday season.
The department posted a nearly three-minute video on Facebook showcasing the Grinch as he plots to steal presents and belongings from people in Myrtle Beach.
In one clip he’s seen checking a door to see if it’s locked and then going into the home to steal packages.
Another scene has the Grinch checking vehicles to see which ones are locked, and when he finds an unlocked one, he takes what’s inside.
The video features tips on what people can do to avoid being a victim this holiday season, such as keeping doors to your homes and vehicles locked, scheduling deliveries during times you will be at home and not telling people that you will be gone for the holidays.
Police also want people to alert them if they see anything suspicious. If you see something, say something and call 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.