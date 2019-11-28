McMaster proclaims Dec. 1 – 7 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed the week of Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division along with other agencies are encouraging everyone in the Palmetto State to check their winter supplies now.
Officials said even areas that normally experience mild winters, like the Grand Strand, can be hit with an ice storm or extreme cold.
Winter storms can result in closed highways, blocked roads, black ice, downed trees and powerlines and possible flooding.
Emergency crews said residents should take the proper precautions and prepare now by checking these items off the to-do list:
- Include winter supplies like shovels and rock salt in your household emergency kit.
- Prepare for possible isolation in your home by having sufficient heating fuel; regular fuel sources may be cut off.
- Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.
- Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.
- Portable generators are commonly used in the winter as a result of storm-induced power outages. Carbon monoxide fumes are odorless and deadly. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to prevent death from carbon monoxide.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional. If not, it can become filled with highly flammable layers of creosote.
- Have your vehicle serviced to ensure it is prepared for the winter season.
- In every vehicle, place a winter emergency kit that includes: a shovel; windshield scraper and small broom; flashlight; battery-powered radio; extra batteries; water; snack food; matches; extra hats, socks and mittens; first aid kit with a pocket knife; medications; blankets; tow chain or rope; road salt and sand; booster cables; emergency flares; and a fluorescent distress flag.
