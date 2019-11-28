Grand Strand police department showcases red-light runners on social media

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, S.C. (WMBF) – It appears a few drivers may have been in a rush to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.
The Briarcliffe Acres Police Department posted a couple of videos of red-light runners on its Facebook Wednesday.
In both cases, drivers turned during a red left arrow signal.
“The penalties for disregarding a red left turn arrow traffic signal are the same as any other ‘regular’ traffic light,” the police department posted. “The steady red arrow means stop and wait until the green arrow is shown.”
The police chief started posting videos from traffic cameras of red-light runners back in July in hopes to raise awareness about the issue in the small town. He hopes that by posting videos it will make drivers think twice before speeding through a red light.
The police department said running red lights can lead to tickets, fines and adding insurance points to your driver’s license.
