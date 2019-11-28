FIRST ALERT: Thankful for a beautiful forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear, tranquil and cooler weather settles in for Thanksgiving Day.
Following a cold front that moved through the area last night, cooler temperatures will settle in for today. After starting off this morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s, temperatures will climb to around 62 by this afternoon. Skies will be sunny all day long with gusty wind at times. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are likely at times from late this morning into the afternoon.
Black Friday shoppers will be greeted by chilly temperatures and a lingering breeze. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight reaching the lower and middle 40s by midnight and upper 30s to near 40 by daybreak Friday. A lingering breeze will knock wind chills down into the 30s at times.
The cooler weather sticks around for Friday and Saturday with afternoon temperatures both days in the middle and upper 50s.
Our next weather maker will be a strong cold front that moves through the region late in the day Sunday. Ahead of the front, gusty winds and rain will move into the area from midday Sunday into Sunday afternoon. The front will blow off shore Sunday night and result in clearing and much cooler weather by early next week.
