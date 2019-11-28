FIRST ALERT: Colder night for those Black Friday deals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We hope you are heading back for seconds and enjoying your Thanksgiving with some comfortable weather here in Myrtle Beach and Florence. Despite the northwest winds, temperatures have been in the mid-upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Keep eating and enjoying those football games, it’s a perfect day for that.
If you are looking at the coupons and trying to scout out the best deals, look no further than an extra layer or two first. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s in the Pee Dee with the lower 40s in the Grand Strand. If you are shopping tonight, you will want that jacket or something heavier, the later you go through the night.
The cooler weather will stick around for Friday and Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 50s for both days. If you have plans, you look to be okay for the next two days.
Our next weather maker will be a strong cold front that moves through the region late in the day on Sunday. Ahead of the front will be gusty winds and rain from the middle of the day Sunday and through the afternoon hours. This front will move through our area on Sunday and bring in much cooler weather for the start of the work week.
