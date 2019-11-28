Darlington County Sheriff’s Office delivers 800 Thanksgiving meals to those in need

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office spread a lot of love this Thanksgiving with their 3rd Annual Operation: Love Thy Neighbor.
Sheriff Tony Chavis and deputies delivered more than 800 plates on Thursday to people in the community.
Community members pitched in Thanksgiving morning to help deputies prepare hearty meals at the Mended Hearts Ministries building.
“I mean our community has come and started supporting. You can see how big this has grown from 150 plus plates to now over 800 plus plates. It’s awesome,“ Sheriff Tony Chavis said.
Initially serving only home-bound senior citizens, this year the homeless and families of domestic violence victims were also greeted with a hug and a warm meal.
"It is so great, you know. I am so thankful. We seniors and ya'll look after us," Mammie Hudson said.
"With me trying to take care of my kids and working two jobs, it means a lot that I don't have to struggle to get them the hot meal that they need," Lynette Gause said.
Capt. Kaynnera Capers said the operation is the true meaning of giving thanks by spreading love one plate and one neighbor at a time.
“We do more than write tickets and serve warrants and take people to jail, but we’re also out there trying to build that relationship within our communities,” Capers said.
