‘You serious, Clark?’: Cincinnati area photographer captures ‘Christmas Vacation’ themed photos

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Christmas, Clark.”
A Greater Cincinnati family proved they have a great sense of humor — and that their you-know-what was full — during a Christmas-themed photo shoot.
Photographer Danielle Ledonne says the Berkemeier family requested a ‘Christmas Vacation’ themed photo shoot and it was the first of its kind she’s ever done.
“This was without a doubt and rightfully so, my favorite session of Christmas Mini’s. Absolutely love this family,” Ledonne said in her Facebook post showcasing the images.
Any fan of the popular Christmas movie starring Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid knows ‘Cousin Eddie’ is the best character, and the Berkemeier family clearly agrees — they’re all dressed as the character in his most famous movie moment.
“You surprised to see us, Clark?” the family may have asked when they showed up in robes, winter hats and boots, with their hose ready to have their picture taken.
The Berkemeier certainly seems like the ‘jolliest bunch of -------- this side of the nuthouse’ and here’s to hoping they have the ‘hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny ------- Kay.’
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.