Wild Water & Wheels not selling 2020 season passes

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The popular Grand Strand water park Wild Water & Wheels will not be selling 2020 season passes at this time, according to a press release.
That release was posted to the park’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning. It is located in Surfside Beach.
“It is our desire to have Wild Water remain a part of this community and we are working toward that end and will release further information as it is available,” owner Mark Lazarus is quoted as saying in the release.
No other information was immediately available.
