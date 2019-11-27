Wedding photo of couple accused of stealing two RVs found inside one of them

RAW: Police process stolen RV and items inside
November 27, 2019

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A wedding photo showing a happy-looking bride and groom was found inside of a stolen RV.

According to police, the seemingly happy couple in that photo are the two accused of stealing the RV.

The two arrested by Horry County police for allegedly stealing RVs left their wedding photo inside one of them. (Source: WMBF News)

Last week, Jordan Swinson, 28, and Sara-Megan Tuttle, 30, both of Surfside Beach, were arrested and reportedly admitted to stealing two RVs from the Heritage Storage facility near S.C. 544.

L-R: Jordan Swinson and Sara-Megan Tuttle (Source: JRLDC)

The campers were recovered Nov. 16 in undeveloped woods near S.C. 31 and Water Tower Road, police previously said.

Both RVs contained items that were believed to have been stolen from area storage units.

On Wednesday, officers were busy processing one of the RVs. Inside the vehicle, among the stolen items, was a small white photo album with the words “I Do” on the front cover.

One of the two stolen RVs belonged to a dying Horry County veteran, who was thankful that he was able to get it back.

