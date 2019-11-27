Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies arrested two people who they said are connected to a drive-by shooting in Pawleys Island.
On Tuesday night, authorities said a juvenile male, whose name is being withheld due to his age, fired shots into a home on Dunning Road. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Deputies also took 20-year-old Jared Collister into custody. He is charged with felony obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.
Investigators were able to determine that the drive-by shooting was isolated and that the home was targeted.
The investigation is still ongoing.
