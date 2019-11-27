Turkey Talk Line available for help preparing holiday feast

Turkey Talk Line available for help preparing holiday feast
The National Fire Protection Association recommends keeping an eye on the turkey as it cooks, checking it often. (Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff | November 27, 2019 at 2:01 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 2:01 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Need a few tips to ensure that Thanksgiving turkey is juicy and delicious? The Turkey Talk Line is here once again to help.

For more than 30 years, professionally trained turkey experts have been manning the phones for Butterball’s Turkey Talk Line.

According to Butterball’s website, over 50 experts answer more than 100,000 questions for thousands of households around the U.S. and Canada every November and December.

For all your turkey prep questions, call (800) 288-8372 or text (844) 877-3465.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.