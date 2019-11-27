Turkey Talk Line available for help preparing holiday feast

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Need a few tips to ensure that Thanksgiving turkey is juicy and delicious? The Turkey Talk Line is here once again to help.
For more than 30 years, professionally trained turkey experts have been manning the phones for Butterball’s Turkey Talk Line.
According to Butterball’s website, over 50 experts answer more than 100,000 questions for thousands of households around the U.S. and Canada every November and December.
For all your turkey prep questions, call (800) 288-8372 or text (844) 877-3465.
