TRAVEL GUIDE: What to know before heading to your Thanksgiving destination

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Millions of people will be hitting the road and taking flight as they head off to their Thanksgiving destinations.
More than 55 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for their holiday destination, according to AAA. The travel organization said it will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel day since AAA began tracking in 2000. The record was set in 2005.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel days, and this year many could face delays as winter storms threaten parts of the country.
AAA reports that about 4.45 million people will fly out to see loved ones for their Thanksgiving holiday, so be sure to pack your patience.
The winter storms out west have already forced hundreds of flights to be canceled in Denver.
Thankfully, the Thanksgiving outlook along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee is mild and there won’t be any storms to threaten the first part of the holiday. But for those traveling on Sunday, a cold front could bring some rain to our area.
The Myrtle Beach International Airport makes it easy for you to check your flight before you head off to the airport and also alerts passengers to how long the wait time is for security.
AAA estimates that 49.3 million people will be piling into a car and heading off to their loved ones for Thanksgiving.
The organization says Wednesday afternoon is expected to be the worst travel period across the nation, especially in major metro areas. It partnered with INRIX, a transportation analytics agency, to project the worst times for drivers to be on the road.
“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”
According to INRIX these are the worst times for drivers on Wednesday:
- Atlanta: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Los Angeles: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- New York: 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
- Boston: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Houston: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- San Francisco: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Washington D.C.: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Seattle: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Detroit: 5:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- Chicago: 4:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.
To help with holiday traffic in the Palmetto State, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is prohibiting lane closures for highway work on interstates and high-volume routes.
Construction work will be halted starting noon Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday.
