Three arrested in connection with deadly Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last weekend that left one man dead.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Victor Bernard Johnson, Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony.
That same day, Satwaun Wallace Henryhand was booked on charges of murder and conspiracy.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Tyquan Jamar Johnson was arrested and also charged with murder and conspiracy. A booking photo was not available for him as of 5:15 p.m.
All three were taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
The charges stem from the Nov. 23 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Kevin John Anthony Backus, which happened in the 400 block of Curry Lane.
