SCHP troopers out in full force ahead of ‘Blackout Wednesday’ and Thanksgiving holiday

“Just to give you a comparison, I looked back at a Wednesday just a couple of weeks ago and the peak time on I-95 in Florence, we had about 1,400 to 1,500 cars per hour going down the northbound side and about the same number coming, going on the southbound side. I went back to last year, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and during those peak times, those interstates were seeing over 3,000 cars per hour on each side of the road. So that Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically the busiest day we’ll see,” said Collins.