N.C. Marine deserter wanted in Virginia murder arrested
Corporal Michael Brown, a deserter from Camp Lejeune, is accused in the November 9th murder of Rodney Brown (Source: WITN)
By WECT Staff | November 27, 2019 at 9:34 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 10:36 AM

ROANOKE, N.C. (WECT) - A Marine wanted in Virginia for killing his mother’s boyfriend has been arrested.

Michael Brown, a deserter from Camp Lejeune, was arrested Wednesday, according to WDBJ.

Brown is accused in the Nov. 9 murder of Rodney Brown in Frankin County, Va.

According to WITN, the 22-year-old last lived on his boat, which was docked at a marina in downtown New Bern.

The U.S. Marshals Office fielded close to 300 tips about his possible whereabouts, but most proved fruitless.

Camp Lejeune officials say Brown failed to report for duty on Oct. 24 and was a member of the 8th Engineer Support Battalion.

Capt. Robert Vachon says the U.S. Marines Corp is thankful for the diligent efforts of the FBI, NCIS, and local authorities during the manhunt, which lasted two and a half weeks.

