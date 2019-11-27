N.C. Marine deserter wanted in Virginia murder arrested

ROANOKE, N.C. (WECT) - A Marine wanted in Virginia for killing his mother’s boyfriend has been arrested.
Michael Brown, a deserter from Camp Lejeune, was arrested Wednesday, according to WDBJ.
Brown is accused in the Nov. 9 murder of Rodney Brown in Frankin County, Va.
According to WITN, the 22-year-old last lived on his boat, which was docked at a marina in downtown New Bern.
The U.S. Marshals Office fielded close to 300 tips about his possible whereabouts, but most proved fruitless.
Camp Lejeune officials say Brown failed to report for duty on Oct. 24 and was a member of the 8th Engineer Support Battalion.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.