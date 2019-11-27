Myrtle Beach resort says it’s ‘90% full’ for Thanksgiving weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Home for the holidays? You may be in the minority as local hotels say they’re booked solid this busy Thanksgiving weekend.
“This is like a summer day, it’s like a Friday in the summer,” said Brittain Resort guest services manager Victoria Clark. "We’re always busy for Thanksgiving. Speaking for all Brittain Resorts, we’re at about 90% capacity.
Lodging and tourism data from the research center at Coastal Carolina University agrees; data released this month shows an increase in average occupancy this month compared to November last year.
Some on Wednesday are still looking for a place to enjoy their Thanksgiving feast.
“We weren’t even able to get a room for tonight," said Bonnie Passino, a New York local visiting family along the Grand Strand.
Whether home with family or relaxing at a beachside resort, many say they’ll cherish those around the table more than the meal itself.
“Definitely staying with family," said tourist Julie Carpenter, who is spending Thanksgiving beachside. "We’ll probably play board games in the room.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.