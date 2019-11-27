Myrtle Beach Police Department seeks to hire more officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Myrtle Beach’s population grows, so does the need to add more officers to the police department.
“Our area is growing, there’s no denying our area is growing, and what we’re able to do is increase our services, improve our services so that we’re able to serve a larger community,” Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
The Chamber of Commerce said Myrtle Beach attracts up to 20 million visitors every year.
In a statement to WMBF News, the president of the chamber, Karen Riordan, said, “By increasing the police force the city is sending a clear message that they value the safety and security of the traveling public, as well as our local residents.”
Back in 2017, Myrtle Beach police took on a new plan to create 70 positions in seven years.
“Every year the plan is to add 10 additional police officers,” Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said.
Right now, Myrtle Beach police have 218 officers and 10 new officers are in pre-service training.
Vest said the biggest change drawing more people to apply is the salaries.
“We’ve been very fortunate, again because of the pay level we start at, we’ve gotten an excellent response,” he said.
An uncertified officer will make $40,000 and salary rises to $44,000 once officers become certified.
The city said in a Facebook post that once certified, an officer will be responsible for the protection of life and property, responding to the needs of the general public, deterring criminal activity within the community, and enforcement of all city ordinances as well as the laws of the state.
Pedersen said when it comes to funding the increased salaries, the tax increase from previous years was a big help.
“It has helped to contribute to that definitely, would not have been able to do that without the tax increase," he said. "Our citizens basically said we want more, we want more police officers and we want them to be paid better because we were losing too many.”
Not only are they hiring now, but they are also providing training for certification.
WMBF News asked Vest what happens if the city pays for the certification and an officer decides to leave the area.
“It’s a state academy so if you were to come here and work here, we certify you and you decide this isn’t the right place for you and you leave, the agency you go to will have to pay us back for your training,” Vest said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.