Myrtle Beach police arrest man after drugs found during death investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man on several charges after drugs were found during a death investigation, according to authorities.
According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 36-year-old Anthony Bernard Williams is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession charges, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.
Police said a bond hearing is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
According to an MBPD report, police were called Nov. 20 to 1811 S. Ocean Blvd., the Viking Oceanfront Motel, for an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the death was non-suspicious.
“This arrest demonstrates the community’s commitment to work to identify those who wish do us harm and bring them to justice,” Chief Amy Prock said regarding Williams’ arrest. “We will hold those individuals responsible for poisoning our community.”
