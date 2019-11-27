K-9 working first night shift sniffs out 66 grams of marijuana in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in North Myrtle Beach say a K-9 working her first night shift helped seize 66 grams of marijuana Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, K-9 Jolene alerted her handler to the marijuana after police stopped a suspicious vehicle. The marijuana was reportedly packaged for individual sale.
Authorities say Jolene recently completed her certification training.
The marijuana was seized, and the driver was arrested, the post states.
Authorities have not identified the driver.
