Horry County lawmaker hopes to expand access to overdose-reversing drug

That’s because, in 2015, Narcan started to become more accessible to first responders through the South Carolina Opioid Prevention Act. Through this, the Law Enforcement Officer Naloxone (LEON) program was created. It focuses on law enforcement officers who are frequently the first emergency responders to arrive on scene and response time is critical to saving lives. LEON’s goal is to provide comprehensive training to law enforcement agencies across South Carolina that focuses on the identification, treatment, and reporting of drug overdoses attributed to opioids.