Governor suspends FSD1 school board member charged with misconduct, embezzlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Wednesday suspending a Florence County District One school board member from his duties.
The order comes after a grand jury indicted Edward James McIver of embezzlement and misconduct.
McIver was arrested back in September after he was accused of taking school district funds for personal use.
Investigators said between Jan. 12, 2016 and Aug. 25, 2019, McIver used school district funds designated to attend a conference for personal use and a district-issued credit card funded with public monies for groceries, hotels and meals outside of his duties as a school board member.
They said the amount of money involved is approximately $732.82.
McIver is currently out of jail on bond.
