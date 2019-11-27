FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cooler for Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been a nice and mild afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds for the travel day. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out this evening, the bigger story will be the breezy winds and cooler temperatures that will move into the area thanks to the cold front.
Look for lows tonight to remain mild with readings in the mid-upper 40s. The winds will pick up this evening with gust more than 20 mph possible at times tonight and into Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving day will start off with clear skies, mild temperatures and a gusty breeze. Temperatures will not seem much different when you wake up but it’s the afternoon when you will notice a change. Highs Thanksgiving afternoon will only climb into the lower 60s, despite the sunny skies.
The colder temperatures during the evening will arrive on Thanksgiving night, just in time for those Black Friday shoppers. Lows will drop down into the lower 40s with a few spots inland reaching the upper 30s. Clear skies will stick around and even by the afternoon, Black Friday still will remain cool with highs only reaching the mid-upper 50s.
Our next storm system will arrive on Sunday, bringing a round of heavy rain and gusty winds throughout the day. This storm system will span the entire East Coast and could provide heavy snow for parts of the Northeast. Flight delays are possible, especially flights to and from the Northeast. While the travel weather was great for today, getting back from your Thanksgiving destinations looks to be a different story. Expect a 70% chance of rain here in the Carolinas on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.