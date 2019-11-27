Deputies arrest man at center of alleged ‘criminal enterprise’ in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Georgetown man not once but twice.
The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and officers started the investigation after receiving multiple complaints about drug activity. They said they were able to identify 25-year-old Jerry Collins as the source of the complaints.
Agents first arrested Collins on Oct. 2 for drug and motor vehicle offenses. He was released on bond, but agents suspected he was continuing in his criminal enterprise.
Authorities located Collins on Tuesday in Georgetown and were able to stop him. They said they recovered a significant amount of heroin along with marijuana.
He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
