DHEC investigating after phosphorous leak at Charleston chemical plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston fire crews have contained a phosphorous leak at the Lanxess chemical plant on the King Street extension which caused a brief shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.
Just after 12:20 a.m., the department received a call for a fire alarm at the plant. When crews arrived on scene, Lanxess personnel advised there was a phosphorous leak that had caused a fire.
The fire was put out by a sprinkler system but briefly reignited which crews then put out again. The fire combined with the phosphorous leak caused a large plume of smoke. When the wind shifted around 1:15 a.m., Charleston fire officials put out a reverse 911 call to residents in the area telling them to secure their windows and doors. The order was lifted around 3:35 a.m.
I-26 was also shut down for a short period of time.
Lanxess plant manager Jean-Francois Berthiaume said no employees were injured and there is no concern about long-term impact. The site will remain closed until the cause of the leak has been determined.
He added larger quantities of phosphorous can act as an irritant to the eyes and lungs. There was also a chlorine release at the site back in May.
Charleston fire department spokesman Mike Julezadeh said the site will be handed over to investigators with the Department of Environmental Control. Coast Guard officials will also be brought in to investigate any potential impacts to the Ashley River.
