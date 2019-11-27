Crews complete around 45% of work to redevelop Horry County railroads

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nearly $18 million project to rehabilitate area railroads is about 45 percent complete, according to the project manager.
RELATED STORY: Horry County to see redevelopment of railroads
Adam Boyles, local project manager for R.J. Corman Railroad Company, said about 46 percent of the surfacing work is complete, which replaces railway ties and rocks. The group changed out about 79 percent of the smaller 85-pound rail and replaced it with a larger 115-pound rail.
The goal, according to Boyles, is to get the rail from a speed of 10 mph to 25 mph, excluding heavily populated areas.
Boyles said bridge work is 29 percent complete. He added they are in service now, but will be upgraded as part of the rehabilitation project.
According to Boyles, most of the work up to this point has been in the Mullins area. Some other work has taken place in Chadburn and smaller sections in Horry County between Conway and Carolina Forest, he added.
The phase one work, which is in Mullins, should be complete around March of next year, according to Boyles. Phase two, which covers the Conway area, should start that same month. The anticipated overall completion of the three-phase project is the fall of 2021.
Horry County received a $9.8 million TIGER grant to restore the railways in Horry County. In addition, it was matched with $4.3 million from the state of South Carolina and $3.5 million from R.J. Corman. The total is $17.6 million.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.