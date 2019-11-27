Conway man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Conway man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Michael Eugene White (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | November 27, 2019 at 11:04 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 11:04 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man is behind bars after being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Michael Eugene White, 38, was arrested by Horry County police and booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday night.

Last month, a DSS counselor reported to police a possible criminal sexual conduct with a minor that happened about five years ago, according to an HCPD report. Police said the alleged incident occurred at a motel on Waccamaw Drive.

No additional details were included in the report.

As of Wednesday morning, White’s bond has not been set.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.