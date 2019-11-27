Black Friday: Here’s when major retailers open their doors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Once the turkey is finished and the tryptophan wears off, many will head out to stores, searching for those best holiday deals.
The day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday, is seen as the official start of the holiday shopping season. Many stores open early and offer a wide variety of deals.
Below is list of Friday store hours for major retailers along the Grand Strand:
- Bass Pro Shop: opens at 5 a.m.
- Belk: opens at 6 a.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: opens at 6 a.m.
- Best Buy: opens at 8 a.m.
- Coastal Grand Mall: opens at 6 a.m.
- Costco: opens at 9 a.m.
- Kohl’s: opens at 12 a.m.
- Sam’s Club: opens at 7 a.m.
- Tanger Outlets: open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, close at 10 p.m. Friday
- Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; reopens at 7 a.m.
- Walmart: open 24 hours
