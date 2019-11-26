S.C. court holds charitable group in contempt, warrant issued for CEO’s arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Administrative Law Court has held a “rogue organization” in contempt for violating an order barring the organization from soliciting within the state, according to the S.C. Secretary of State.
A press release from Mark Hammond’s office states a bench warrant for the arrest of Bruce Little, the chief executive officer for Miracle House of Hope, was also issued.
The contempt order was issued on Nov. 4 following a hearing that established that Miracle House of Hope Ministries, a North Carolina-based charity, was continuing to solicit across S.C.
Back in March, the court issued an order barring Miracle House of Hope from soliciting in the state until it filed all required annual financial reports and registered under the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, according to Hammond. The court also ordered the organization to pay $10,000 in administrative fines.
The contempt order noted that since Miracle House of Hope was enjoined from soliciting, there had been 11 documented instances of the organization soliciting within the state, the release stated. Those areas included Columbia, Greenville, Gaffney, Seneca, and Lancaster.
Miracle House of Hope collects donations by having solicitors stand in busy intersections, approach drivers in their cars for money, and hand out flyers describing the organization’s mission, according to the press release. According to the flyers, the organization is seeking charitable contributions to assist people with addiction by providing them room, board, and “meaningful work within the ministry.”
“This was unprecedented and this is a rogue organization,” Hammond said Tuesday. ‘We want to let these charitable organizations out there know that we’re serious about enforcing the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act and protecting our charitable donors.
