Report: Man tried to slash woman’s throat in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after police said he tried to kill a woman on Sunday in Myrtle Beach.
Officers were called to the Ultimate California Pizza Kitchen on Deville Street where they said the victim was taken to safety by a witness.
The victim said her and her boyfriend, identified as Travis Hale, got into an argument. She said while they were arguing he grabbed her by the throat. The victim told police she wasn’t able to breathe and lost consciousness.
The police report states that when the victim gained consciousness she tried to escape. The victim said Hale slapped her and then pulled out a knife and stated, “I am going to have to kill you then.”
“She stated he slashed the knife at her throat however she had been wearing a leather jacket and the knife caught the jacket protecting her throat,” the police report states. “She stated she could feel the pressure of the knife on her neck going downward in a slicing motion and she thought she was going to die.”
The victim was able to get away and flagged down a driver who took her to Ultimate California Pizza Kitchen.
Officers were able to track down Hale and they said they found a knife on him.
He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
