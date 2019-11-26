Myrtle Beach man accused of distributing child pornography

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a Myrtle Beach man on Monday for allegedly distributing child pornography.
According to a news release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, 42-year-old Ashley L. Pryor was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Pryor, the release states.
Online records show Pryor was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond the same day of his arrest.
If convicted, Pryor faces up to ten years in prison.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
