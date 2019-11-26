Myrtle Beach formally adopts changes to animal cruelty laws

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders have officially updated their code of ordinances to better protect animals.
On Tuesday, the city council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance to amend the definition of “impound” and “mistreatment of animals.”
As for the definition of impound, it will now read, “to take legal custody or possession as to confine humanely while providing adequate food, shelter, ventilation and veterinary care."
The definition of mistreatment of animals will include:
· Exposure to extreme weather events.
· Confining an animal in a closed vehicle without air conditioning or adequate ventilation when temperatures exceed 70° F.
· Tethering of an animal for more than two hours in a continuous 12-hour period without a responsible person present.
· Tethering of an animal that is sick or injured.
· Tethering of an animal on a restraining device exceeding more than 10% of the animal’s body weight and has a length of less than 10 feet.
· Tethering by chain or metal device which is in direct contact with the skin.
· Tethering of an animal in a manner that causes injury, strangulation or entanglement.
The ordinance also provides for cases where spaying, neutering and microchipping are required.
