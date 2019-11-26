Myrtle Beach City Council passes ordinance for more affordable housing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council approved the second and final reading to add more affordable housing in the highway commercial zone on Tuesday.
The highway commercial zone is compromised of areas along U.S. 501 and S.C. 17 Bypass. With the passage of Tuesday’s ordinance, apartment-style homes above businesses are now permitted in this area.
The ordinance was in response to the lack of housing opportunities for people earning an average working wage.
Officials believe adding workforce housing will also improve road construction.
“This does actually help the infrastructure to keep it more sustainable," she said. "Less traffic means less time on the road for people, less time they have to be away from their families so definitely having an area where they can live that close to where they work helps things on many levels,” Myrtle Beach research and development analyst, Amber Campbell, said.
