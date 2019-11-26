Myrtle Beach charity named ‘Angel’ for charitable giving

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Secretary of State recognized Neighbor to Neighbor for its charitable giving.
Neighbor to Neighbor provides transportation for home-bound seniors, chronically ill and disabled adults in Horry and Georgetown Counties.
“Neighbor to Neighbor is going to be using this award and putting it to good use; to tell the public that we are a trusted agency in the eyes of the Secretary of State, whoever sees all of our financials, that we are something to be valued in and trust us to know that your dollars and your investments are going back into the community and are going to have an impact,” said the organization’s executive director Joe Kunkle.
This year the organization allocated 86% of its expenditures to its program services.
“When we say the program, it’s talking about helping match money to meet the salaries, helping the phones stay open, making sure that our rent is paid, really the operations, because it costs the agency about $200,000 each year just to keep the doors open,” Kunkle said.
He said the charity constantly reviews its finances and completes audits to ensure the funds are used efficiently. Kunkle also said volunteers are a big part of why such a high percentage of funds were able to go back into the program.
The Better Business Bureau recommends people donate to charities who give 65% of its money to program services.
South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond releases a list of ‘Angels’ each year. Lighthouse Ministries in Florence also made the list.
