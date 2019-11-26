Local HVAC company hopes to give one family the gift of heat, air conditioning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A local HVAC company wants to give one family the gift of heat this holiday season.
Waccamaw Heating and Cooling is teaming up with Trane to donate a unit to one deserving family.
“Because we feel like indoor comfort is something that so many people go without. Either their system is broken down or they simply don’t have a heater at all,” said Chris Gormley, president of Waccamaw Heating and Cooling.
You can nominate yourself or another family who you believe deserves a new HVAC unit.
You just need to provide the nominees name and a brief explanation on why they deserve the unit.
The recipient must own a home in either Horry or Georgetown counties. The units could range in value from $7,500 to $10,000 depending on the size of the recipient’s home.
You have until Dec. 15 to submit your nomination.
