Lawsuit: Myrtle Beach officers use of ‘excessive force’ led to woman’s miscarriage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina woman claims in a lawsuit she was “violently thrown” to the floor by Myrtle Beach police officers last year during her arrest, ultimately leading to her suffering a miscarriage.
The lawsuit was filed Monday by Rashonda Deanna Frederick, a resident of Charlotte, N.C., against the city of Myrtle Beach, the state of South Carolina and an unnamed officer.
Frederick claims she was vacationing in Myrtle Beach on Nov. 16, 2018 and staying at the Aqua Beach Inn, located at 1301 Withers Drive.
According to the lawsuit, Frederick was sleeping in the hotel room and woken up by Myrtle Beach Police Department officers’ commands to open the door.
The plaintiff alleges that once she opened the door as instructed, she was “violently thrown” to the floor by an officer identified as John Doe and other MBPD officers. Law enforcement was said to be investigating an armed robbery.
According to the suit, John Doe used “excessive force and unreasonable conduct” to confine Frederick, and all defendants failed to provide care for her, ultimately resulting in injury and the death of her unborn child.
“Defendant John Doe had a duty to avoid infliction of unjustified bodily injury to Plaintiff Frederick, to protect her bodily integrity and to not trample on her constitutional rights,” the lawsuit states.
Both Frederick and another plaintiff, Christian Cole, are asking for an unspecified amount of damages.
Cole’s relationship was not mentioned in the lawsuit.
Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said the city does not typically comment on pending litigation, noting “the court is the proper venue for that.”
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state Frederick was charged Nov. 16, 2018 with armed robbery and kidnapping. Those charges are still pending, according to a search of the Horry County Public Index.
An incident report related to those criminal charges against Frederick was not available on the MBPD’s website.
