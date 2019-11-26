Horry County Sheriff’s Office collecting blankets for children across Grand Strand

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County is collecting new blankets of any kind to distribute to Horry County Schools and give to area children.
According to a press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, any size blanket is preferred. New bed pillows are also accepted.
All donations can be taken to the HCSO, located at 1301 Second Ave., in Conway, by Monday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Lynda Johnson at (843) 457-1723.
“As always, we thank you for your support and wish you a blessed holiday season,” the release stated.
